Trump wants to remove ‘Biden filth’ in next DC renovation
- Donald Trump has announced plans to “fix” the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, attributing its current state to “Biden filth and incompetence.”
- He posted a video on social media showing leaves and grime in the pool, set to operatic music, and captioned it “Make D.C. Beautiful Again.”
- Trump stated he intends to collaborate with Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on this project.
- The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is a significant historic landmark in Washington D.C., known for hosting events such as Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have a Dream” speech.
- This proposal follows other controversial plans by Trump, including the demolition of the White House East Wing for a ballroom and suggestions for an Arc de Triomphe-style arch.