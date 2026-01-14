How new claims emerged that Donald Trump cheats at golf
- Senator Lindsey Graham reportedly insinuated under oath that Donald Trump occasionally cheats at golf during his 2022 grand jury testimony in Georgia.
- Transcripts obtained by the New York Times indicate Graham suggested Trump refused to accept both the 2020 presidential election results and losing a golf game.
- When asked about Trump's golf habits, Graham stated, "Some people say you may outdrive him, but you’re not going to outdrive his caddy. It is what it is."
- Graham also told grand jurors that Trump would be inclined to believe "martians came and stole votes" regarding the 2020 election, suggesting he did not share Trump's belief that the election was stolen.
- Despite his testimony, Graham has since called the Georgia election interference case a "politically driven hit job," stating he and Trump had "differences on this point" regarding the election's legitimacy.