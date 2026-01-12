Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s claims about crime in London rubbished by Met Police boss

Trump comments about London 'complete nonsense' says police commissioner
  • London's most senior police officer and the city's mayor have challenged critics regarding crime levels, citing new figures showing a significant drop in homicides.
  • Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan refuted claims by figures like Donald Trump and Nigel Farage that London is experiencing a crime wave or has 'no-go areas'.
  • New data reveals 97 homicides in London in 2025, marking the lowest number recorded since 2014 and an 11 per cent decrease from the previous year.
  • London's homicide rate per capita in 2025 was the lowest on record at 1.1 per 100,000, lower than major cities such as New York, Berlin, and Paris.
  • The Met highlighted success in reducing violence among young people and rising public confidence, despite a recent vetting review uncovering misconduct by some officers and staff.
