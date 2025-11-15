Donald Trump renews Sadiq Khan criticism with bizarre stabbing claim
- US President Donald Trump has claimed London is dangerous, stating that "people are being stabbed in the ass or worse" during a GB News interview.
- His remarks are part of ongoing criticism directed at London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.
- Mr Trump has previously labelled Sir Sadiq a "terrible mayor" and made an unsubstantiated claim about him wanting to impose sharia law.
- Sir Sadiq has responded to Mr Trump's past comments by describing him as "racist, sexist, misogynistic" and "Islamophobic”.
- Mr Trump contrasted the current situation in London with a "different London" that his mother reportedly cherished in the past.