Trump jokes about Macron’s ‘beautiful’ sunglasses at Davos

  • Donald Trump mocked French President Emmanuel Macron's “beautiful” aviator sunglasses during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
  • Macron had drawn attention for wearing the blue aviators while addressing delegates indoors, prompting Trump to joke, 'what the hell happened?'
  • Macron's office later clarified that he wore the sunglasses to protect his eyes due to a burst blood vessel.
  • Trump, despite his mockery, said he liked Macron and commended him for acting ”tough” in a previous meeting.
  • Trump then accused France of taking advantage of the US over prescription drug prices for over 30 years, threatening additional tariffs.
