Trump’s Maduro celebration video of Venezuelans was old footage

Maduro pleads not guilty
  • President Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social claiming to show millions of Venezuelans celebrating the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, but the footage was 17 months old and depicted a protest.
  • The U.S. Army's Delta Force seized President Maduro and his wife in Caracas, transporting them to New York City to face narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges.
  • Trump's military operation, which included airstrikes and an armada, drew strong criticism from Democratic lawmakers and world leaders who deemed it an illegal breach of international law.
  • Maduro and his wife pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy and cocaine importation.
  • This incident follows a pattern of Trump amplifying misleading or fabricated videos, such as those concerning South African farmers and AI-generated political statements.
