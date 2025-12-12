Report claims Trump plans to split the European Union
- A report by Defense One claimed an unpublished US National Security Strategy (NSS) suggested the Trump administration sought to draw Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland away from the European Union.
- The alleged strategy aimed to align these nations more closely with the US, supporting movements that favour "traditional European ways of life" and focusing on American domestic priorities.
- The White House strongly refuted the existence of any such unabridged or alternative version of the NSS, stating that only one official document was signed by President Trump.
- The published NSS, unveiled last week, had already caused alarm in Europe by condemning Washington’s European allies as "weak" and criticising their handling of the Ukraine conflict.
- The report's claims, if true, would further exacerbate European concerns, particularly as the published NSS also warned of "civilisational erasure" and NATO urged increased defence spending.