Report claims Trump plans to split the European Union

President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt
President Donald Trump greets French President Emmanuel Macron during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war on October 13, 2025 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt (Getty Images)
  • A report by Defense One claimed an unpublished US National Security Strategy (NSS) suggested the Trump administration sought to draw Austria, Hungary, Italy, and Poland away from the European Union.
  • The alleged strategy aimed to align these nations more closely with the US, supporting movements that favour "traditional European ways of life" and focusing on American domestic priorities.
  • The White House strongly refuted the existence of any such unabridged or alternative version of the NSS, stating that only one official document was signed by President Trump.
  • The published NSS, unveiled last week, had already caused alarm in Europe by condemning Washington’s European allies as "weak" and criticising their handling of the Ukraine conflict.
  • The report's claims, if true, would further exacerbate European concerns, particularly as the published NSS also warned of "civilisational erasure" and NATO urged increased defence spending.
