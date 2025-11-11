Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Moment Trump insists ‘nobody knows what magnets are’ after Oval Office speech

Trump says 'no one knows what magnets are' during bizarre Oval Office exchange
  • Donald Trump made unusual remarks about magnets during an Oval Office press conference on November 10.
  • The president claimed that “nobody knows what magnets are” while discussing China's rare earth export rules.
  • He highlighted China's monopoly on magnets, stating their importance for global car manufacturing.
  • Trump then praised a recent agreement with China, which he described as a “great deal'.”
  • The agreement, which is not yet official, involved the US reducing tariffs on some Chinese goods, while Beijing suspended export controls on rare earths.
