Trump to ring in New Year at lavish gala as GOP power splinters in DC
- Donald Trump is hosting a New Year's Eve gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, expected to draw MAGA elite and influencers.
- The guest list is anticipated to include a new generation of Trump-aligned insiders, such as wealthy CEOs, socialites and figures from Donald Trump Jr.'s exclusive Georgetown club.
- The event takes place amidst significant political challenges for the Republican Party, including internal divisions, low morale and upcoming midterm election concerns.
- Trump's recent actions, such as vetoing a bipartisan bill and publicly criticizing a Republican district attorney, underscore the growing rifts within the party.
- With his approval rating at 36 percent and the impending expiration of Obamacare subsidies, the gathering at Mar-a-Lago is framed as a resistance outpost for his supporters.