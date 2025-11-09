Donald Trump attends another lavish event at Mar-a-Lago
- Donald Trump attended a lavish party at Mar-a-Lago, featuring a three-course meal and "Trump chocolate cake," marking his second extravagant event in a week amidst the longest government shutdown in history.
- The events occurred as tens of thousands of federal employees went without pay, and 42 million Americans faced delays to critical payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), due to partial funding.
- Federal workers, including long-serving civil servants, have been forced to turn to food banks, with one individual expressing shock at needing assistance after previously administering grants.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom criticised Trump for hosting a Great Gatsby-themed party as SNAP benefits were at risk, sharing an AI-generated image portraying Trump as Marie Antoinette.
- Trump's trip to Florida coincided with his demand for senators to remain in Washington D.C. to resolve the 39-day government shutdown, which also led to over 1,500 flight cancellations due to reduced FAA air traffic.