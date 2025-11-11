Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene of ‘catering to the other side’ after criticism of his administration

Trump says MTG has 'lost her way' after blasting GOP over healthcare
  • Donald Trump criticized Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, accusing her of losing her way and “catering to the other side” following her recent public criticisms of him.
  • Greene had previously panned Trump's focus on foreign policy, labelling it “America Last”, and highlighted his perceived lack of attention to domestic issues such as affordability and the government shutdown.
  • Trump suggested Greene was attempting to ingratiate herself with Democrats, noting her recent appearances on CNN and ABC's The View.
  • Greene has also aligned with Democrats on several issues, including pushing for the release of Jeffrey Epstein files and advocating for the renewal of Affordable Care Act subsidies.
  • She further criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for the ongoing government shutdown and the Republican party's failure to present a clear healthcare policy.
