Trump launches stinging attack on Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene after pipe bomb threat

Marjorie Taylor Greene says Trumps remarks are 'hurtful'
  • Donald Trump has labelled Marjorie Taylor Greene a "traitor" for demanding the full release of the Epstein files.
  • Trump dismissed Greene's claims that her life is in danger, including threats of a pipe bomb and hoax deliveries, stating he doesn't believe anyone cares about her.
  • Greene responded by accusing Trump of putting "blood in the water" with his "unwarranted and vicious attacks," fearing they could lead to serious harm.
  • The dispute intensified on social media, with Trump further attacking Greene and claiming she is the cause of her own problems.
  • The feud comes as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the release of the Epstein files, a move Trump initially opposed but has now instructed Republicans to support.
