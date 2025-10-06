Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump makes fresh Ghislaine Maxwell and Diddy revelations

Trump refers to Democrats as gnats in awkward speech to Navy
  • Donald Trump stated he would consider a pardon for Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted sex trafficker, following the Supreme Court's rejection of her final appeal.
  • Trump also mentioned that Sean 'Diddy' Combs, recently sentenced for a federal prostitution conviction, had requested a pardon from him.
  • Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said he would 'have to take a look' at Maxwell's case and consult with the Department of Justice, despite claiming he knew 'anything' about it.
  • Maxwell's legal team expressed deep disappointment with the Supreme Court's decision but vowed to continue fighting, with a presidential pardon being her best chance for early release from her 2040 scheduled release date.
  • Maxwell was convicted for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and abuse underage girls, with survivors testifying about her role in grooming and sexually abusing them.
