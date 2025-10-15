Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump reportedly created custom McDonald’s ‘super-burger’ during 2024 campaign

Trump works at McDonald's in Pennsylvania
  • Donald Trump reportedly created a custom McDonald's 'super-burger' during his 2024 campaign, combining a Filet-o-Fish, a Quarter Pounder and a Big Mac.
  • Republican National Committee chair Joe Gruters witnessed this unique meal assembly on a flight with Trump, noting he also had hot fries.
  • Gruters, an ally of Trump, stated he tried two of the sandwiches himself and felt unwell for 24 hours afterward.
  • This specific order, estimated at around 2,130 calories, represents a departure from previously reported McDonald's preferences for Trump.
  • The revelation comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has scaled back plans to regulate ultra-processed foods, despite his past criticisms of them.
