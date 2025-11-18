Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump claims US is in golden age as ‘prices are coming down’

Trump says Epstein is a 'Democrat problem' and a 'hoax'
  • Donald Trump spoke at McDonald’s Impact Summit in Washington, D.C., discussing affordability and claiming the U.S. was in a “golden age”.
  • He asserted that prices were falling and reiterated claims about Walmart's Thanksgiving meal deal being 25 percent cheaper, linking it to lower inflation.
  • Trump pledged to make American families and small businesses “richer, stronger, more successful, happier” by focusing on affordability.
  • During his speech, Trump went on a tangent about the US military's alleged bombing of Iran's nuclear sites in June using B-2 bombers.
  • He also recommended McDonald's, suggesting they add more tartar sauce to his favorite Filet-O-Fish sandwich.
