Trump pondered giving himself highest military award for three-hour Iraq visit

Trump toys with awarding himself the Congressional Medal of Honor over Middle East visit
  • President Donald Trump said at a rally in Rome, Georgia, that he "toyed with the idea" of awarding himself the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2018.
  • He made the comment while recounting his 2018 visit to an Iraqi air base, claiming that he was "extremely brave" during the trip.
  • The Congressional Medal of Honor is the highest US military award for valor, given to service members for actions "above and beyond the call of duty."
  • Trump has no military service record and did not experience combat during his three-and-a-half-hour visit to Iraq.
  • During the speech, which also covered manufacturing and the economy, Trump acknowledged it would be "a stretch" to give himself such a medal, given the sacrifices of actual recipients.
