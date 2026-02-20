Trump pondered giving himself highest military award for three-hour Iraq visit
- President Donald Trump said at a rally in Rome, Georgia, that he "toyed with the idea" of awarding himself the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2018.
- He made the comment while recounting his 2018 visit to an Iraqi air base, claiming that he was "extremely brave" during the trip.
- The Congressional Medal of Honor is the highest US military award for valor, given to service members for actions "above and beyond the call of duty."
- Trump has no military service record and did not experience combat during his three-and-a-half-hour visit to Iraq.
- During the speech, which also covered manufacturing and the economy, Trump acknowledged it would be "a stretch" to give himself such a medal, given the sacrifices of actual recipients.
