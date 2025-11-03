Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-White House doctor questions Trump’s recent medical evaluation: ‘There’s a disconnect’

Video Player Placeholder
Trump Refuses to Rule Out Third Term, Boasts of 'Perfect' MRI at Walter Reed
  • Doubts have been raised regarding the medical assessment of Donald Trump after he spent over three hours at Walter Reed for a check-up.
  • Jeffrey Kuhlman, White House physician to Barack Obama, questioned the duration, stating that an evaluation without advanced imaging should take under 15 minutes.
  • Trump described his MRI scan as “perfect” and revealed he took cognitive tests, subsequently challenging Democratic representatives to take them.
  • This follows a previous perfect score on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment in April, though the October medical memo did not mention cognitive testing.
  • A recent poll indicates that 74 percent of Americans believe there should be a legal requirement for presidents to share their health records.
