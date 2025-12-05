Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump kicks off holiday season with religious speech: ‘Christians everywhere rejoice’

The 2025 White House Christmas decorations are unveiled
  • President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump inaugurated the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.
  • The 35-foot red spruce, sourced from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest in Virginia, was lit at The Ellipse, marking the start of the holiday season.
  • The ceremony featured musical performances by artists including The Beach Boys and Alana Springsteen, with the tree opening to the public from Saturday, December 6.
  • During his speech, Trump paid tribute to two National Guard members who were shot in D.C. before Thanksgiving, one of whom died.
  • Trump delivered a religious address, highlighting Christian values and referencing the miracle of Bethlehem, consistent with his administration's focus on such values.
