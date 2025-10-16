Trump lifts lid on his first night in the White House with Melania
- Donald Trump recounted his first night in the White House with Melania during a fundraiser for a new ballroom project.
- He described the experience as "surreal" and expressed his view of the White House as a "special place" that requires care.
- The article noted past speculation about his marriage, including reports of separate bedrooms and the Stormy Daniels affair, which Trump has denied.
- Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments, with Melania reportedly viewing the proceedings as a "disgrace".
- The fundraiser was for a $250 million, 90,000-square-foot White House ballroom, intended for state dinners and expected to be completed before the end of his term.