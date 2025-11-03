Trump ‘preparing US troops for Mexico ground invasion’ going after drug lords
- The Trump administration is planning military and intelligence operations on Mexican soil to target drug cartels, according to reports.
- Personnel from the Pentagon’s Joint Special Operations Command and the CIA are reportedly in the early stages of training for these missions, which are not yet imminent.
- Trump has designated drug cartels as foreign terrorist organisations and declared an 'armed conflict' with them, stating his government would 'just kill people' bringing drugs into the US.
- If authorised, the covert missions could involve American personnel conducting drone strikes against suspected drug labs and cartel figures, marking a significant escalation in US anti-narcotics efforts.
- Mexican President Claudio Sheinbaum has firmly stated that Mexico would not permit unilateral US military action on its territory, calling any invasion 'absolutely off the table'.