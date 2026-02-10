Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ford worker who had heated exchange with Trump to keep job

Trump greets Ford factory workers in Michigan during tour of manufacturing plant
  • TJ Sabula, a Ford worker, heckled President Trump during a January visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, calling him a “pedophile protector”.
  • During the exchange, Trump responded by mouthing an expletive, raising his middle finger, and telling Sabula, ”You're fired”.
  • Despite the incident, Sabula has retained his job and has not faced disciplinary action, with his union, the United Auto Workers (UAW), expressing strong support.
  • UAW Vice President Laura Dickerson and President Shawn Fain publicly praised Sabula for exercising his constitutional and union rights.
  • Following the confrontation, crowdfunding pages raised over $800,000 for Sabula, who had expressed concerns about potential political retribution.
