Trump gives heckler the middle finger during visit to Ford factory
- President Donald Trump was heckled by a union worker during a visit to a Ford factory in Dearborn, Michigan.
- The heckler, identified as TJ Sabula, called Trump a “pedophile protector” in apparent reference to the administration's handling of the Epstein files.
- Trump appeared to mouth an expletive and stick up his middle finger in response.
- Sabula, a 40-year-old line worker, has been suspended from his job pending an investigation but said he has “no regrets whatsoever.”
- A White House spokesperson defended Trump's reaction as “appropriate” to a “lunatic” screaming expletives.