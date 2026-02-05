Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump to only accept ‘honest’ midterm results as he hits out at ‘very corrupt elections’

Trump spoke out ahead of midterms in the US
Trump spoke out ahead of midterms in the US (AFP/Getty)
  • Donald Trump stated he would only accept the 2026 midterm election results if he deems them “honest”, suggesting “something else has to happen” if he believes they are not.
  • He denied using the word “nationalize” when previously calling for Republicans to “take over” elections, despite recorded statements to the contrary.
  • Trump alleged “very corrupt elections” in cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, without providing any evidence to support these claims.
  • He linked his concerns to the necessity of voter ID laws and the SAVE Act, implying Democratic opposition indicates a desire to “cheat”.
  • Trump also refused to rule out a third term, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two terms.
