Trump to only accept ‘honest’ midterm results as he hits out at ‘very corrupt elections’
- Donald Trump stated he would only accept the 2026 midterm election results if he deems them “honest”, suggesting “something else has to happen” if he believes they are not.
- He denied using the word “nationalize” when previously calling for Republicans to “take over” elections, despite recorded statements to the contrary.
- Trump alleged “very corrupt elections” in cities such as Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, without providing any evidence to support these claims.
- He linked his concerns to the necessity of voter ID laws and the SAVE Act, implying Democratic opposition indicates a desire to “cheat”.
- Trump also refused to rule out a third term, despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two terms.
