Judge blocks Trump policy to detain migrant children turning 18 in adult facilities
- A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new administration policy to detain unaccompanied migrant children in adult facilities after they turn 18.
- U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued the temporary restraining order on Saturday, ruling the policy violates a 2021 court order.
- The 2021 order mandates that minors turning 18 be released to the least restrictive setting, unless they pose a danger to themselves or others, or are a flight risk.
- Advocates for the children argued that the new policy would cause lasting harm, especially as many have experienced trafficking or abuse.
- This move is part of a wider hard-line immigration agenda, which has also included offering financial incentives for migrants to return to their home countries.