Trump ignores Minneapolis shooting outrage and rants about ‘devastating‘ ballroom lawsuit
- As the U.S. reeled from another fatal shooting by federal officers, President Donald Trump was focused on a lawsuit aiming to stop the construction of his $400 million presidential ballroom at the White House, calling it “devastating to the White House, our country, and all concerned.”
- Trump blasted the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the group behind the lawsuit, in a lengthy post on Truth Social, writing, “IT IS TOO LATE! Why didn’t these obstructionists and troublemakers bring their baseless lawsuit much earlier? Congress never tried, or wanted, to stop the Ballroom Project!”
- He was largely silent Sunday on the nationwide outrage and protests over ICU nurse Alex Pretti’s shooting death aside from calling the incident a “criminal cover up of massive financial fraud” and praising his allies for their appearances on Fox News to talk about the situation.
- The Trump administration immediately claimed border agents fired “defensive shots” at Pretti, who was armed and has a concealed carry permit, as he approached them, but Pretti is seen with only a phone in his hand in videos that captured the shooting.
- Federal and state officials continued to offer starkly different messages about the shooting Sunday as Trump faced increasing pressure to rein in ICE’s use of deadly force and change his tactics when it comes to his immigration enforcement efforts.