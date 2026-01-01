Trump uses NYE speech to rant about unverified fraud claims
- President Donald Trump used his New Year’s Eve speech at Mar-a-Lago to rant about alleged fraud in Democrat-run states, including Minnesota, California, Illinois, and New York.
- The allegations originated from an unverified viral video claiming significant fraud at Minnesota day care centres operated by Somali-Americans.
- In response, the administration froze federal child care funds for Minnesota, then nationwide, and investigations have been launched by Homeland Security and FBI agents.
- Other states could soon be under investigation, Trump announced, saying: “We’re going to take back our country.”
- State officials and the daycare owners have disputed the claims in the viral video, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has accused the president of politicizing the issue to defund programs.