Trump impersonates Modi in awkward moment at South Korea summit
- Donald Trump performed an impression of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea.
- The impression was made while Trump discussed tensions between India and Pakistan, and the looming fear of nuclear war.
- Trump quoted Modi saying, 'No, we will fight!' and described him as 'the nicest looking guy' but 'a killer, he's tough as hell!'.
- This was a repeated routine for Trump, who had previously imitated the Indian leader during his presidency in 2018.
