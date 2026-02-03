Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump reveals terms of new US-India trade deal

Trump and Modi agreed terms on a new trade deal between the US and India
Trump and Modi agreed terms on a new trade deal between the US and India (AFP/Getty)
  • Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with India, which will see tariffs on Indian goods reduced from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.
  • In return, India has pledged to remove trade barriers on US products and cease purchasing Russian oil.
  • The US will also withdraw an additional 25 per cent tariff previously imposed on India due to its acquisition of Russian crude.
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “delighted” with the deal, stating that Trump's leadership is “vital for global peace and prosperity”.
  • Trump also indicated that India committed to buying over $500bn worth of American goods across various sectors, with the deal aligning with efforts to pressure Russia over the Ukraine war.
