Critics slam Trump for repeating debunked claims and shouting in national address

Trump says US was 'absolutely dead' before he turned it into 'hottest country anywhere in the world'
  • President Trump addressed the nation, highlighting his administration's achievements and attributing economic challenges to his predecessor.
  • He claimed inflation was at a 48-year high upon his inauguration and asserted that grocery prices are now rapidly decreasing.
  • Trump announced a "warrior dividend" of $1,176 for over 1.45 million military service members, stating the payments were already being dispatched.
  • He claimed national average petrol prices had fallen to $2.50 per gallon, a figure contradicted by AAA, and stated household energy costs had dropped by $3,000 without providing evidence.
  • Critics noted that Trump used the address to repeat "oft-debunked" claims, such as settling "eight wars in 10 months", and commented on his "shouting" delivery.
