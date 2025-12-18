Critics slam Trump for repeating debunked claims and shouting in national address
- President Trump addressed the nation, highlighting his administration's achievements and attributing economic challenges to his predecessor.
- He claimed inflation was at a 48-year high upon his inauguration and asserted that grocery prices are now rapidly decreasing.
- Trump announced a "warrior dividend" of $1,176 for over 1.45 million military service members, stating the payments were already being dispatched.
- He claimed national average petrol prices had fallen to $2.50 per gallon, a figure contradicted by AAA, and stated household energy costs had dropped by $3,000 without providing evidence.
- Critics noted that Trump used the address to repeat "oft-debunked" claims, such as settling "eight wars in 10 months", and commented on his "shouting" delivery.