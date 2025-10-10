Trump blocked from sending National Guard to new city
- A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump from federalising National Guard troops in Chicago, warning that deploying military forces could escalate tensions.
- District Judge April Perry ruled the deployment likely violates the 10th and 14th Amendments and the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which prohibits the military from enforcing domestic law, and found no credible evidence of rebellion in Illinois.
- Judge Perry also questioned the Trump administration's credibility, stating its "perception" of demonstrations and law enforcement activity was "simply unreliable."
- The order, in effect until at least 23 October, follows a lawsuit from Illinois and Chicago officials who accused the administration of escalating a "war" against the city on "unlawful and dangerous" grounds.
- This decision is part of a multi-state legal battle, with a federal appeals court panel appearing ready to challenge a similar order in Oregon, and in a separate case, another judge blocked federal officers from using force against press and protesters in Chicago.