Trump blames Biden for DC shooting, calls it an ‘act of terror’

2 National Guard soldiers shot
  • Donald Trump condemned an attack on two National Guard members in Washington D.C., describing it as a “crime against humanity” and an “act of terror.”
  • He attributed blame for the incident to Joe Biden, claiming the suspect was an Afghan foreigner brought into the country by the Biden administration in September 2021.
  • Trump asserted that the attack highlighted the nation's primary security threat, criticizing Biden's immigration policies as disastrous.
  • He made inflammatory remarks about immigrants, alleging that 20 million “unknown and unvetted foreigners” entered the U.S. under the previous administration.
  • Trump called for a re-examination of all Afghan refugees who entered the U.S. under the Biden administration, advocating for the removal of any “alien” not deemed beneficial to the country.
