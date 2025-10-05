Trump claims Netanyahu was ‘so negative’ amid peace deal progress
- The US President reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be less "negative" about Hamas's conditional acceptance of a peace deal framework.
- Hamas political officials indicated they would accept the deal, including releasing all remaining hostages, provided "appropriate field conditions" were met.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the urgency of the deal, aiming for 90 per cent of provisions to be agreed “by the time our team gets to Cairo.”
- The proposed US-negotiated deal includes an immediate end to Israel's assault on Gaza, release of all hostages, disarmament of Hamas's military wing, and increased aid.
- Despite diplomatic efforts, UN officials and civilians in Gaza reported continued Israeli shelling and bombing, with concerns raised about Israel's global standing.