Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump claims Netanyahu was ‘so negative’ amid peace deal progress

Trump issues statement from White House after Hamas accepts plan
  • The US President reportedly urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be less "negative" about Hamas's conditional acceptance of a peace deal framework.
  • Hamas political officials indicated they would accept the deal, including releasing all remaining hostages, provided "appropriate field conditions" were met.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the urgency of the deal, aiming for 90 per cent of provisions to be agreed “by the time our team gets to Cairo.”
  • The proposed US-negotiated deal includes an immediate end to Israel's assault on Gaza, release of all hostages, disarmament of Hamas's military wing, and increased aid.
  • Despite diplomatic efforts, UN officials and civilians in Gaza reported continued Israeli shelling and bombing, with concerns raised about Israel's global standing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in