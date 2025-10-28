Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What to know about Trump’s summit with Lee Jae Myung in South Korea

Jack Kim
Trump calls AOC and Jasmine Crockett 'low IQ'
  • South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump for high-stakes discussions on trade and security, marking their second encounter in two months.
  • A significant point of contention is a $350 billion investment pledge from South Korea, with Trump demanding upfront cash or equity, while Seoul proposed loans and loan guarantees.
  • Trump is pressing South Korea to substantially increase its financial contribution to the cost of the U.S. military presence and raise its defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP.
  • Discussions will also cover North Korea's nuclear programme, with Lee aiming to restart dialogue, despite Trump's previous acknowledgement of Pyongyang as a 'nuclear power'.
  • The leaders will address visa issues for South Korean workers in the U.S., following recent arrests at a Hyundai Motor facility, with the U.S. pledging to improve access.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in