Trump praises Nicki Minaj’s ‘so beautiful skin’ at Black History Month event
- Donald Trump used a White House Black History Month reception to defend his record on race, deny he is racist and list Black athletes and celebrities he considers "friends.”
- Trump praised Mike Tyson’s loyalty to him and Nicki Minaj’s “so beautiful skin” while also commenting on her acrylic nails.
- His appearance followed outrage over a video he reposted on social media depicting Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces superimposed onto apes, which was widely condemned as racist.
- Trump has a history of controversial statements regarding the Obamas, including promoting unsubstantiated claims about Barack Obama's birth certificate.
- Since returning to office, Trump's administration has pursued policies to eliminate anti-discrimination regulations, gut programs benefiting Black Americans, and alter history curricula by removing criticisms of slavery.
