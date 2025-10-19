Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Millions gather to protest Donald Trump at No Kings marches

No Kings protest gathers millions across the US
  • A US-wide 'No Kings' protest against Donald Trump's presidency took place on Saturday.
  • Organizers claimed nearly seven million people participated across all 50 states and over 2,500 towns.
  • The event is considered by organisers to be potentially the largest single-day mobilization against a US president in modern history.
  • The mood in cities like San Francisco was described as carnival-like, featuring brass bands and patriotic imagery.
  • The administration dismissed the demonstrations, labelling them as 'Hate America' rallies.
