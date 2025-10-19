Millions gather to protest Donald Trump at No Kings marches
- A US-wide 'No Kings' protest against Donald Trump's presidency took place on Saturday.
- Organizers claimed nearly seven million people participated across all 50 states and over 2,500 towns.
- The event is considered by organisers to be potentially the largest single-day mobilization against a US president in modern history.
- The mood in cities like San Francisco was described as carnival-like, featuring brass bands and patriotic imagery.
- The administration dismissed the demonstrations, labelling them as 'Hate America' rallies.