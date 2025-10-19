Trump sprays No Kings protesters with brown liquid in latest AI video
- President Donald Trump has posted an AI-generated video on Truth Social depicting himself as "KING TRUMP" in a fighter jet, bombing "No Kings" protesters with brown liquid.
- The video, set to Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone”, was shared after weeks of Republican complaints about left-wing political rhetoric and in response to widespread "No Kings" demonstrations.
- Trump's Republican allies similarly used AI-created images and videos of him wearing a crown to mock the protesters.
- Critics noted this incident aligns with Trump's previous use of violent imagery and mocking rhetoric, referencing an AI-generated image of him over a burning Chicago with military slogans.
- The administration has faced criticism for its crackdown on left-wing dissent, with "No Kings" organizers highlighting their peaceful opposition amidst attempts to link them to violence.