Moment Trump complains about Nobel Peace Prize snub on hot mic

  • President Donald Trump was recorded on a hot mic complaining about not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.
  • The comments were made during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss a ceasefire plan for Gaza.
  • Trump expressed frustration that he supposedly never receives credit for his actions in stopping conflicts.
  • He boasted about ending eight conflicts, specifically mentioning India and Pakistan.
  • He was interrupted mid-sentence while beginning to discuss the Nobel Prize.
