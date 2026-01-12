Nobel Institute rejects winner’s plan to share peace prize with Trump
- Nobel Peace Prize organisers have informed winner María Corina Machado that her award "cannot be revoked, shared or transferred" after she suggested giving it to Donald Trump.
- The Nobel Institute said that the decision to award a Nobel Prize is "final and stands for all time," citing the Nobel Foundation's statutes.
- The warning follows comments from Donald Trump, who said he would be honoured to accept the prize if offered by the Venezuelan opposition leader during an upcoming meeting.
- Machado expressed her intention to present the prize to Trump as an act of gratitude from the Venezuelan people for the removal of Nicolás Maduro.
- Machado, who won the prize in October, has been a vocal supporter of Trump and has faced political challenges in Venezuela, including being barred from running in the 2024 general election.