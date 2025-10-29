Trump responds to North Korea’s latest cruise missile test
- North Korea test-fired sea-to-surface cruise missiles on Tuesday, which flew for over two hours before accurately striking targets in its western waters.
- The launch occurred as Donald Trump and other world leaders are due to gather in South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum.
- North Korea's state media reported the missiles would contribute to expanding the operational sphere of the country’s nuclear-armed military.
- South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff detected the launch preparations and confirmed that South Korea and the US are maintaining a combined defence readiness.
- Donald Trump downplayed the missile launches, expressing a desire to meet Kim Jong Un again, despite South Korean officials stating such a meeting is unlikely.