Experts warn Trump’s nuclear testing revival could cost $100 million
- Donald Trump called for the United States to resume its nuclear testing program, which has been dormant for three decades.
- He posted on Truth Social, ordering the “Department of War” to “immediately” begin testing the U.S. nuclear stockpile “on an equal basis” with other nuclear-armed nations.
- Experts warn that reviving the testing program would be an astronomical expense, with even a simple test potentially costing over $100 million.
- The last American nuclear test occurred in 1992 at the Nevada Test Site, and experts highlight the significant loss of expertise since then, making resumption complex and costly.
- While a full-scale program would take years, one expert suggested a “stunt” test, focused solely on an explosion without extensive data collection, could be ready in approximately a year.