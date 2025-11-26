Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump denies he pushed two-year healthcare subsidies extension

Trump denies he pushed two-year Obamacare subsidies extension
  • Health insurance premiums for millions of Americans are set to significantly increase if Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies expire at the end of the year.
  • Donald Trump has denied reports that he advocated for a two-year extension of the ACA subsidies, labelling Obamacare a 'disaster'.
  • Despite his denial, Trump conceded that 'some kind of extension may be necessary' to achieve other healthcare objectives, whilst attributing rising premiums to Democrats.
  • More than 24 million people enrolled in the ACA Marketplace currently receive these subsidies, and their premiums could more than double without an extension.
  • Republicans are working to develop their own affordable healthcare policy, with Senate Majority Leader John Thune having pledged a vote on extending subsidies by mid-December.

