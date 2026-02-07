Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump responds to backlash over racist video depicting Obamas as apes

Trump administration deletes racist video after bipartisan backlash
  • Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social that included a racist image depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, which was subsequently deleted.
  • Trump refused to apologize for the video, claiming he only watched the initial part about voter fraud and attributed the full post to his staff.
  • He insisted he is the “least racist president” and has achieved more for minority voters than any other president.
  • Republican Senators Tim Scott and Roger Wicker publicly called for the video's removal and an apology from Trump.
  • When directly questioned, Trump stated he “of course” condemns the racist elements of the video but offered no message to those offended.
