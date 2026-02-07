Trump responds to backlash over racist video depicting Obamas as apes
- Donald Trump shared a video on Truth Social that included a racist image depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, which was subsequently deleted.
- Trump refused to apologize for the video, claiming he only watched the initial part about voter fraud and attributed the full post to his staff.
- He insisted he is the “least racist president” and has achieved more for minority voters than any other president.
- Republican Senators Tim Scott and Roger Wicker publicly called for the video's removal and an apology from Trump.
- When directly questioned, Trump stated he “of course” condemns the racist elements of the video but offered no message to those offended.
