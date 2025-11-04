Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Reckless’ Trump criticised by Pakistan as he accuses country of testing nuclear weapons

Trump claims Moscow is carrying out underground nuclear weapons tests
  • Donald Trump claimed that China, Russia, North Korea and Pakistan are actively testing nuclear weapons, using this to justify his order for the US to resume its own testing.
  • Pakistan has rejected Trump's assertion, with a senior security official stating the country would not be the first to resume nuclear tests.
  • China also dismissed Trump's claim, affirming its adherence to a nuclear testing moratorium and a 'no first use' policy.
  • Trump ordered the Pentagon to 'immediately' begin testing US nuclear weapons, ending a three-decade moratorium and sparking fears of a new global arms race.
  • Experts and scientists expressed alarm over Trump's 'reckless' instructions, warning of a potential major build-up of nuclear warheads by world powers.
