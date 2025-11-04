‘Reckless’ Trump criticised by Pakistan as he accuses country of testing nuclear weapons
- Donald Trump claimed that China, Russia, North Korea and Pakistan are actively testing nuclear weapons, using this to justify his order for the US to resume its own testing.
- Pakistan has rejected Trump's assertion, with a senior security official stating the country would not be the first to resume nuclear tests.
- China also dismissed Trump's claim, affirming its adherence to a nuclear testing moratorium and a 'no first use' policy.
- Trump ordered the Pentagon to 'immediately' begin testing US nuclear weapons, ending a three-decade moratorium and sparking fears of a new global arms race.
- Experts and scientists expressed alarm over Trump's 'reckless' instructions, warning of a potential major build-up of nuclear warheads by world powers.