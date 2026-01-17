Paracetamol use in pregnancy is not linked to autism despite Trump’s claims
- A new study published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health journal has found no robust evidence linking paracetamol use during pregnancy to an increased risk of autism, ADHD or intellectual disability in children.
- The findings directly contradict claims made by Donald Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr in September 2025, who urged women to avoid taking the pain relief drug.
- UK scientists and health secretary Wes Streeting dismissed these claims as “fearmongering,” advising the public not to heed Trump's medical advice.
- Researchers suggest that previously reported associations between paracetamol and autism may be due to other maternal factors, such as underlying pain, fever or genetic predisposition, rather than the drug itself.
- Experts warn that avoiding paracetamol could expose mothers and foetuses to risks from untreated pain and fever, including miscarriage, preterm birth or congenital defects.