Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Will Trump pardon Diddy? White House official weighs in

Sean 'Diddy' Combs family leaves court after sentencing
  • A White House official has denied reports that President Donald Trump is planning to commute Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentence.
  • It came after TMZ reported that Trump was considering intervening on behalf of Combs, citing an unnamed source.
  • The White House official stated Tuesday there was "zero truth" to the report, adding, “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."
  • Combs' lawyers confirmed they asked Trump for a pardon and are planning to appeal his conviction and 50-month prison sentence.
  • Trump commuted former Republican congressman George Santos’ seven-year prison sentence last week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in