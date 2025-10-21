Will Trump pardon Diddy? White House official weighs in
- A White House official has denied reports that President Donald Trump is planning to commute Sean "Diddy" Combs' sentence.
- It came after TMZ reported that Trump was considering intervening on behalf of Combs, citing an unnamed source.
- The White House official stated Tuesday there was "zero truth" to the report, adding, “The president, not anonymous sources, is the final decider on pardons and commutations."
- Combs' lawyers confirmed they asked Trump for a pardon and are planning to appeal his conviction and 50-month prison sentence.
- Trump commuted former Republican congressman George Santos’ seven-year prison sentence last week.