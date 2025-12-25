Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump’s top aide left in the dark by recent pardon

Here's why Trump pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez
  • Donald Trump granted clemency to Juan Orlando Hernández, the Honduran president convicted of smuggling 400 tons of cocaine, reportedly blind siding his top White House aide.
  • Trump's Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, and other senior advisers were not given advance notice of the decision to issue a "full and complete pardon" to Hernández.
  • Trump justified the pardon by claiming Hernández was "treated very harshly and unfairly" and that his prosecution was a "Biden setup," despite the probe starting earlier.
  • Longtime confidant Roger Stone lobbied for the pardon, and Trump admitted knowing "very little" about the case, suggesting it was influenced by political allies.
  • Since returning to power in January, Trump has frequently used presidential pardons, applying this power to various individuals, including those involved in the Capitol riot, wealthy figures and politicians, often alleging political targeting.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in