Trump’s new ‘Patriot Games’ announcement leaves everyone saying the same thing
- Donald Trump unveiled plans for America's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026, promising a "spectacular birthday party".
- The events include the "Patriot Games", an athletic competition for high school students from each state and territory.
- Social media users drew comparisons between the "Patriot Games" and the dystopian "Hunger Games" series, a book series by Suzanne Collins in which one boy and one girl from each district participate in a lethal competition.
- “I’m sorry but is he announcing the Hunger Games?” wrote one user while another said, “We’re closer to a dystopian Hunger Games future than a utopian Star Trek one”.
- Other planned festivities feature a "great American state fair", the construction of a triumphal arch, and a "National Garden of American Heroes".