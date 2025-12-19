Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump’s new ‘Patriot Games’ announcement leaves everyone saying the same thing

Trump’s Patriot Games likened to the Hunger Games
  • Donald Trump unveiled plans for America's 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026, promising a "spectacular birthday party".
  • The events include the "Patriot Games", an athletic competition for high school students from each state and territory.
  • Social media users drew comparisons between the "Patriot Games" and the dystopian "Hunger Games" series, a book series by Suzanne Collins in which one boy and one girl from each district participate in a lethal competition.
  • “I’m sorry but is he announcing the Hunger Games?” wrote one user while another said, “We’re closer to a dystopian Hunger Games future than a utopian Star Trek one”.
  • Other planned festivities feature a "great American state fair", the construction of a triumphal arch, and a "National Garden of American Heroes".
