What Russia is saying about Ukraine’s new ‘Trump peace plan’
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that revised US-brokered peace plans, developed after talks in Berlin and securing security guarantees, could be presented to Russia imminently.
- Russia, through Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, rejected the notion of returning occupied territories or accepting Nato peacekeepers, indicating Moscow's unwillingness to compromise on land.
- Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians suffered power cuts across the country due to heavy Russian bombardment targeting energy infrastructure, which President Zelensky described as a deliberate tactic for winter warfare.
- Britain announced £600m in air defence support for Ukraine, while European allies advanced plans for a post-war multinational force and an International Claims Commission to secure compensation for damages.
- The use of €210bn in frozen Russian assets to fund Kyiv faces opposition from some EU countries, notably Belgium, due to concerns over legal liability and potential Russian retaliation, despite Ukraine's urgent need for the package.