Trump criticizes Rep. Ilhan Omar and singles out Somalians at Pennsylvania rally
- President Donald Trump held a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, where he delivered a speech focusing on the economy.
- He declared that “America is winning again” and Pennsylvania is prospering, attributing these achievements to his administration.
- Trump stated that his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, encouraged him to begin campaigning for the upcoming midterm elections, despite his assertion that he had already “won.”
- He made controversial comments regarding Representative Ilhan Omar, asking if any Somalians were present before criticizing her.
- Trump acknowledged that prices were too high but blamed Democrats for the situation, claiming that they are now starting to decrease.