Donald Trump says Andrew being stripped of titles is ‘tragic situation’

Trump says Andrew being stripped of titles is 'tragic situation'
  • Donald Trump described the stripping of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's titles as a "tragic situation", expressing sympathy for the royal family.
  • The US president made these remarks to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday, 2 November.
  • King Charles officially removed Andrew's Prince and Duke of York titles.
  • This decision was made amid pressure concerning Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
  • Buckingham Palace confirmed the censures were deemed necessary, despite Andrew's continued denial of the allegations against him.
